Have You Seen This? Coyotes make the noisiest neighbors

Posted - Oct. 10, 2026 at 3:37 p.m.

Grant OlsenKSL Contributor
 
We've all had neighbors who test our patience. But these coyotes might be the worst.

We've all had neighbors who test our patience. But these coyotes might be the worst. (ViralHog via YouTube)

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THE CONSTRUCTION SITE – We've all had neighbors who test our patience. Perhaps they like to mow the lawn at 5:00 in the morning. Maybe they have a fleet of cars that inevitably ends up parked in front of your house. Or they might own a wandering cat that somehow always ends up sneaking into your home.

The thing about these examples is that they all involve humans. Yes, the situations can be frustrating — but you can always go knock on their doors and try to sort things out.

What would you do if your problem neighbors were wild animals? That's the dilemma facing the people who live near this construction site in California. Check out the video:

What you're hearing and seeing is the result of coyotes moving into a neighborhood.

"A pack of coyotes has taken up residence in an abandoned construction site in West Hollywood, California," explained the user who originally posted the video. "Shot in late July of 2026, the footage shows the animals roaming the fenced-off lot in broad daylight—a striking look at urban wildlife moving into empty city spaces."

Sheesh. That's a lot of noise to deal with. I guess it makes the occasional early morning lawn mowing seem pretty tame by comparison!

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