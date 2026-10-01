Rapper Rick Ross charged with battery after domestic violence accusation

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MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Rapper Rick Ross was arrested in Miami Beach early Thursday and charged with battery related to a domestic violence accusation, authorities said.

Ross, whose legal name is William Roberts II, faces a felony charge of battery by strangulation, as well as a misdemeanor battery charge, according to online court records.

An attorney for Ross, 50, said in a statement that Ross is being wrongfully accused by an ex-girlfriend whose true motivations are unclear.

"The ex did not even file a police report until a month after the claimed incident allegedly took place," defense attorney Steve Sadow said in the statement. "Mr. Roberts is innocent and has pled not guilty to the charges. He respectfully requests that his friends, fans and the general public not prejudge the situation and allow the judicial process to run its course."

Jail records showed that Ross was being held Thursday morning on $5,000 bail. An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 22.

According to news reports, Ross pleaded no contest in 2017 to kidnapping and assault charges and was sentenced to probation after he and his bodyguard were accused of holding two groundskeepers against their will at Ross' suburban Atlanta house. Ross was also accused of beating one of the men with a pistol, chipping his teeth and mangling his jaw.

The groundskeepers alleged that Ross stormed into his guest house, where they were living, and beat them with a gun. Ross disputed the beatings in a 2015 countersuit against the men, and said they weren't supposed to be living on his property. He also alleged that the men were attempting to extort him.

Ross is a longtime South Florida resident who gained prominence in 2006 with his debut single "Hustlin."

The rapper and entrepreneur helped put Miami on the map in the early 2000s, when most hip-hop fans looked to Atlanta and Houston as Southern rap headquarters. "Hustlin'" was certified platinum twice by the Recording Industry Association of America and sparked a bidding war for Ross. He eventually signed with Def Jam Records, headed by Jay-Z.

Ross' debut album, "Port of Miami," also went platinum, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It was the first in a series of chart-toppers, including 2008's "Trilla" and 2009's "Deeper Than Rap." He has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards.

In 2008, he founded the influential label Maybach Music Group, boosting the careers of signees like Wale, Meek Mill and French Montana.

His most recent album, "Set In Stone," was released in July.