FanX wraps up ahead of years-long Salt Palace renovation

Posted - Sept. 28, 2026 at 2:27 p.m.

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Thousands browse through the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center on Saturday.

Thousands browse through the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention at the Salt Palace Convention Center on Saturday. (Lukas Katilius, Deseret News)

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SALT LAKE CITY — The 2026 FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention wrapped up its last full-scale event on Sunday before a years-long renovation project begins on the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Fans of the popular comic convention will have two more chances to go to FanX, albeit on a much smaller scale.

Organizers said they'll host two events in 2027. Both will be at half the capacity of the traditional FanX convention.

The first event is scheduled for March 11 through March 14, 2027.

The convention center redevelopment is expected to begin in the fall of 2027.

— Curtis Booker, KSL

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