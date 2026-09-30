Disney laying off a few hundred employees, source says

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LOS ANGELES — Walt Disney is laying off a few hundred ​employees across human resources and technology departments, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters ‌on Tuesday.

Disney has seen several changes to its top tier management since Josh D'Amaro ⁠took charge as CEO ​in March, including the ⁠appointment of Paul Roeder, a 25-year company veteran, ‌as chief communications ‌officer.

D'Amaro took the helm at the entertainment major ⁠through a transformational period ⁠shaped by artificial intelligence, declining box office revenue and intensifying competition from streaming rivals.

The company employed about 231,000 people as of fiscal year-end 2025, of which about 172,000 were employed in ‌the U.S. and 59,000 were ​employed outside the country.

In April, Disney eliminated about 1,000 positions across the marketing group, which was reorganized in January, and other parts of the company, including its studio and television business, ESPN, products and technology and certain corporate functions.

The ​company executed job cuts last year, including several ‌hundred employees laid ‌off ⁠in its film and TV marketing, TV publicity and casting and development divisions, Reuters reported.

Disney cut 7,000 jobs in 2023 as part of its efforts ‌to save $5.5 billion ​in costs under former CEO ‌Bob Iger.