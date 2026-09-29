Dior presents sheer tops and metallic trousers in spring/summer 2027 show

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PARIS, Sept 29 — Dior creative director Jonathan Anderson showed metallic trousers, structured ​jackets and sheer feathered skirts in Paris on Tuesday, one year on from his womenswear debut at the storied Parisian brand ‌owned by luxury giant LVMH.

Front-row guests including Spanish singer Rosalia and actors Anya Taylor-Joy and Jennifer ⁠Lawrence looked on as models ​marched along a white catwalk built ⁠over the Tuileries gardens' octagonal basin.

Sheer fabrics ran through the spring/summer ‌2027 collection, folded ‌and pleated into structured skirts or tied up into bows ⁠with long tails that cascaded off tightly-fitting ⁠tops. Shirts and dresses were also finely pleated with flouncy hems.

Anderson has been credited with injecting a contemporary edge into Dior since becoming creative director for both womenswear and menswear last year, entrusted with turning around the brand's performance after two years of ‌declining sales.

Metallic snakeskin-effect trousers in silver and green ​were paired with roomy double-breasted blazers, while some looks leaned more into the label's romantic image, like textured skirts and jackets covered in sheer feathered fabric, or dresses with lace panels.

Stripes and checks clashed on shirts, jackets, and trousers, while impressionist flower prints featured on a handful of dresses and skirts. Tailored jackets and coats ​in sober tones of gray, beige, black and white were punctuated by ‌outfits in butter ‌yellow, pastel ⁠pink and powder blue.

LVMH does not report specific figures for Dior, but said in July the brand was gaining momentum.

Dior sent a box containing two wenwan nuts - Chinese walnuts used for hand-rolling - to guests with ‌its show invitations, and ​in a press release after the show ‌Anderson cited the walnuts ⁠and their ​natural asymmetries as an inspiration for the collection.

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by ​Alexandra Hudson)