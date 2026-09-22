Sandy among Utah communities set to celebrate 'Dolly Day'

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SANDY — As multiple cities and businesses plan to celebrate "Dolly Day" on Friday, Sandy City said it is planning to host a free outdoor showing of the movie "Steel Magnolias" in late country star Dolly Parton's honor.

Parton died on Aug. 25 at the age of 80, reportedly after a short battle with cancer.

Sandy, as well as Tremonton, Farmington, Park City and Cedar City, were among the communities planning some type of Dolly Day celebration on Friday.

The date pays respects to Dolly's 1980 hit, "9 to 5."

Sandy City Mayor Monica Zoltanski told KSL on Tuesday the city was proud to put on an event in memory of the singer.

"She just had a knack for showing up in ways that really meant something to people," Zoltanski said. "In Sandy, we are a certified kindness city — one kind act a day — so we're always trying to promote acts of kindness, and she's such a great example."

The free movie showing was planned for Friday at 7 p.m. on the south side of Sandy City Hall.

Zoltanski said everyone who attends is asked to bring and donate a new children's book to Canyons School District's #CSDReads literacy campaign.

Zoltanski said Pinkbox Doughnuts was partnering with the city to sponsor the event, and the first 50 people to donate a new book would receive a $5 Pinkbox Doughnuts gift card.

Additionally, she said one lucky donor would receive a Pinkbox gift basket with swag and an entire year's worth of doughnuts.

"We want to let everybody know that rhinestones and big hair and big attitude is warmly welcome here," Zoltanski said. "We're going to turn the lights on at City Hall at 7 in bright pink to celebrate Dolly's life, so bring out the rhinestones, the pink, the big hair. We want it all."