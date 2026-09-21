Taylor Swift wins MTV's new artist director award

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LOS ANGELES, Sept 21 — Taylor Swift will be ​the first recipient of the MTV Video Music Awards artist-director honors at this year's awards ‌ceremony, a newly created award recognizing musicians whose work behind the ⁠camera has contributed to ​music video production and ⁠visual storytelling, CBS and MTV said on Monday.

The ‌television networks said ‌the honor for the 14-time Grammy winner "celebrates ⁠a sustained and influential ⁠body of work from artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice."

The MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Snoop Dogg, will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday ‌on CBS and MTV and ​stream on Paramount+ in the United States. The ceremony will be available internationally on Paramount+ and MTV the following day.

The singer-songwriter, a seven-time VMA Best Director nominee and four-time winner, has earned recognition for videos and films including "The Fate of ​Ophelia," "Opalite," and "Anti-Hero."

Beyond her directing work, the "Bad Blood" singer ‌has won four ‌Grammy ⁠album of the year awards. Her latest release, "The Life of a Showgirl," sold more copies than any other album in the modern era during its ‌first week of release, ​according to Billboard, citing ‌data from Luminate, ⁠a firm ​that tracks music sales.

(Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Editing by ​Cynthia Osterman)