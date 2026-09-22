Have You Seen This? DIY Halloween decorations to reign in spooky season

By Devin Oldroyd, KSL | Posted - Sept. 22, 2026 at 3:30 p.m.

 
Creative Halloween decorations created using mason jars and printed photos.

Creative Halloween decorations created using mason jars and printed photos.(JeffandLaurenShow via YouTube)

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HALLOWEEN TOWN — It's the first day of fall! You know what that means? Tis the season for ghosts, goblins and ghouls.

Did fall sneak up on you this year? Haven't put out your Halloween decorations yet? Rest easy. This family knows all the DIY tricks to get your abode looking like Jack Skellington's spookiest dreams in no time.

From a witch's cauldron that stirs on its own to creepy bloodshot eyes, these crafts have a macabre charm, like something you might see in a neighborhood haunted house. They're not too scary for kids, but just ghastly enough to spread the Halloween spirit.

My personal favorite is the family member heads in mason jars DIY. It's fun for the entire family, even the dog!

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Devin Oldroyd, KSLDevin Oldroyd
Devin Oldroyd covers breaking news.

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