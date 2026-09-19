Master milliner transforms silent battle against depression into wearable art

- Otis Damón, a master milliner, transforms depression into wearable art in Georgia.
- His designs, worn by icons like Whoopi Goldberg, serve as his art therapy.
- Damón's ongoing healing journey includes medical treatment and creating bespoke headpieces.
COLLEGE PARK, Georgia — Inside his College Park studio, Otis Damón gently wets and steams a piece of fabric known in the trade as a "hood," preparing to shape it over a wooden block.
To the fashion world and Hollywood, Damón is a master milliner whose striking, bespoke designs crown icons such as Whoopi Goldberg, Patti LaBelle, and Ne-Yo, regularly appearing on the big screen.
For Damón, his shop is far more than a business. It is a lifeline.
"I call this place my sanctuary. It's not just a studio," Damón said. "I call this my art therapy."
Damón's journey to high fashion began during a period of deep isolation. Since he was 6 years old, he had carried an unnameable weight.
"Back then, I didn't know what it was," Damón said. "I didn't know I was depressed or dealing with depression. As a grown-up in church, everything's spirit, and I thought it was, you know, that."
He turned to a teacher at school for help.
"I confided in her that I was contemplating suicide that summer before my 10th-grade year, and she instructed me to come to her class every day on my lunch, and she taught me how to sew, so I started making clothes first," he said.
Sitting at the machine, the steady hum and physical rhythm began to quiet the darkness.
"It was the rhythm of using my hands and hearing the machine, putting things together," he said. "It just gave me a peace. So some of my best works came out of my darkest times, honestly."
Each of his head-turning headpieces takes nearly three days to complete, hand-shaped over traditional wooden molds to create one-of-a-kind silhouettes from towering, avant-garde crowns reminiscent of Erykah Badu's signature style to reimagined, Southern "church lady" hats.
While his craft transformed a silent battle into celebrated wearable art, Damon is open about the fact that healing is an ongoing journey. In addition to the therapeutic outlet of design, he receives medical treatment for depression.
"I still struggle," Damon said. "I just learned how to life surf with it."
Suicide prevention resources
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.
Crisis hotlines
- Huntsman Mental Health Institute Crisis Line: 801-587-3000
- SafeUT Crisis Line: 833-372-3388
- 988 Suicide and Crisis LifeLine at 988
- Trevor Project Hotline for LGBTQ teens: 1-866-488-7386
Online resources
- NAMI Utah: namiut.org
- SafeUT: safeut.org
- SafeUTFrontline: SafeUT Frontline.org
- SafeUTNG: SafeUTNG.org
- Suicide and Crisis Lifeline: 988lifeline.org
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Utah chapter: afsp.org/chapter/utah
- Encircle Utah.org LGBTQ+ family and youth resource center.
- Utah Pride Center.org empowers Utah's diverse LGBTQ+ community.
- U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Mental Health suicide prevention
- Centers for Workplace Mental Health offers suicide prevention and response for employers.
Warning signs of suicide
- Talking about wanting to die
- Looking for a way to kill oneself
- Talking about feeling hopeless or having no purpose
- Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain
- Talking about being a burden to others
- Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs
- Acting anxious, agitated or recklessly
- Sleeping too little or too much
- Withdrawing or feeling isolated
- Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge
- Displaying extreme mood swings
The more of these signs a person shows, the greater the risk. Warning signs are associated with suicide but may not be what causes a suicide.Information from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.