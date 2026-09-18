Have You Seen This? This fan might just change how we eat popcorn

By Carter Williams, KSL | Posted - Sept. 18, 2026 at 3:33 p.m.

 
This Giants fan could change how we eat popcorn.

This Giants fan could change how we eat popcorn. (MLB, X)

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THE BALLPARK — Over 2,400 Major League Baseball games are played every season, and yet you're almost certainly guaranteed to see something new at the ballpark every day.

Sometimes that's on the field and sometimes that's in the stands; sometimes it's so interesting that it weighs on your mind for weeks.

Such was the case during a tilt between the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park a few weeks ago, when TV cameras picked up something revolutionary during a brief cut to the crowd in the fourth inning.

A fan is caught in the background eating popcorn out of a box with a fork, immediately wowing the internet.

Of course, this hero instantly drew comparisons to the iconic "Seinfeld" bit, where George Costanza copies the true oracle — Mr. Pitt — in eating a candy bar with a knife and fork, only to become an original food influencer in the process.

I can see the benefits of this fan's approach. He probably doesn't want to get popcorn butter on his fingers. That's the way these society types eat their popcorn.

Interestingly enough, Giants fans were caught doing something similar a few years ago. Perhaps this is a Giants or a San Francisco trend, or perhaps the fan caught this year saw it and decided to adopt the same method.

But, you know, maybe Giants fans have something here about how we eat popcorn.

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Carter Williams, KSLCarter Williams
Carter Williams is a reporter for KSL. He covers Salt Lake City, statewide transportation issues, outdoors, the environment and weather. He is a graduate of Southern Utah University.
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