Have You Seen This? Adrenaline junkies devise new ways to board planes

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL | Posted - Sept. 21, 2026 at 3:34 p.m.

 
Red Bull posted a compilation of daring new ways to board a plane, including going from one to the other while thousands of feet in the air.

Red Bull posted a compilation of daring new ways to board a plane, including going from one to the other while thousands of feet in the air. (Red Bull)

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IN THE CLOUDS — I love a good thrill rush from a rollercoaster ride or steep hike as much as the next person, but these daredevils who do stunts for Red Bull are on another level.

A recent video from the energy drink company shows new ways to board a plane and every single one seems extremely dangerous and terrifying.

From a car driving beneath a low flying plane, to being plucked out of the water while on a jet ski or while barefoot water skiing, these people have some guts. But the most impressive ones to me are the guys moving from one plane to another while thousands of feet in the air.

Looks to me like a stunt straight out of "Mission Impossible." Maybe they already know this, but Hollywood casting directors should start hiring the Red Bull athletes for their action movies.

And based on the comments the video got on YouTube, I am not alone in being simultaneously terrified and in awe of these people.

I don't think I'll ever be brave enough (or stupid enough?) to hang from the wing of one plane and casually drop into a seated position on the wing of a different plane.

But hey, it sure makes for great entertainment while doomscrolling on the couch in the comfort of my home.

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Cassidy Wixom, KSLCassidy Wixom
Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL. She covers Utah, Wasatch and Summit County communities, arts and entertainment, Utah courts and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.
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