Have You Seen This? Helpful dog makes mopping a breeze

By Grant Olsen for KSL | Posted - Sept. 19, 2026 at 4:01 p.m.

 
A dog stands in the corner to give his owner a helping hand in mopping the floor in this undated photo.

A dog stands in the corner to give his owner a helping hand in mopping the floor in this undated photo. (ViralHog via YouTube)

Save Story

THE FRONT ROOM — Mopping is one of the worst tasks on earth. It's a sloppy and messy process. The tools required are clunky and tedious to work with. And if you have pets or children, it's nearly impossible to get an area cleared for proper mopping.

If you're one of the kids who watched "The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking" back in the '80s or '90s, you probably thought that mopping would be more like a party with friends. In the movie's most memorable scene, two children help Pippi clean the floor while an energetic song proclaims:

"Throwing water everywhere

There's a feeling in the air

That any minute we could all float away.

Everybody, scrubbing day is a holiday

And the game we play is as wild as it can get.

Scrubbing day is my favorite day.

'Cause on scrubbing day we make everything get wet."

With age comes the sad realization that scrubbing day isn't a "holiday." It's a curse. That's why I appreciated this little video so much. It's almost as if this helpful dog realizes how much its owner hates mopping and is trying to lend a paw to make it easier.

My dog isn't quite as benevolent as this pooch. Rather than standing in the corner to make the process go smoother, he's like one of those crazy kids from the Pippi Longstocking movie. He'll come sliding across the floor, flinging soapy water everywhere like it's his favorite day of the week.

Have You Seen This?

This fan might just change how we eat popcorn

You know, maybe Giants fans have something here about how we eat popcorn.

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Related topics

Have You Seen This?
Grant Olsen for KSLGrant Olsen
Grant Olsen joined the KSL contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  