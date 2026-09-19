Have You Seen This? Helpful dog makes mopping a breeze

THE FRONT ROOM — Mopping is one of the worst tasks on earth. It's a sloppy and messy process. The tools required are clunky and tedious to work with. And if you have pets or children, it's nearly impossible to get an area cleared for proper mopping.

If you're one of the kids who watched "The New Adventures of Pippi Longstocking" back in the '80s or '90s, you probably thought that mopping would be more like a party with friends. In the movie's most memorable scene, two children help Pippi clean the floor while an energetic song proclaims:

"Throwing water everywhere

There's a feeling in the air

That any minute we could all float away.

Everybody, scrubbing day is a holiday

And the game we play is as wild as it can get.

Scrubbing day is my favorite day.

'Cause on scrubbing day we make everything get wet."

With age comes the sad realization that scrubbing day isn't a "holiday." It's a curse. That's why I appreciated this little video so much. It's almost as if this helpful dog realizes how much its owner hates mopping and is trying to lend a paw to make it easier.

My dog isn't quite as benevolent as this pooch. Rather than standing in the corner to make the process go smoother, he's like one of those crazy kids from the Pippi Longstocking movie. He'll come sliding across the floor, flinging soapy water everywhere like it's his favorite day of the week.

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