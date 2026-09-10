Have You Seen This? Mice caught fistfighting in London Tube station

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL | Posted - Sept. 10, 2026 at 3:33 p.m.

 
Two mice put on a spontaneous show for train commuters at the Oxford Circus London Underground station, chasing each other around before standing up on their back legs and squaring up as if they were about to throw a punch.

Two mice put on a spontaneous show for train commuters at the Oxford Circus London Underground station, chasing each other around before standing up on their back legs and squaring up as if they were about to throw a punch. (Sonia Mansfield via Mo News)

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LONDON — Local wildlife always adds to the unique character of a community, and in London, some of the Tube mice were caught on camera fistfighting.

Two mice put on a spontaneous show for train commuters at the Oxford Circus station, chasing each other around before standing up on their back legs and squaring up as if they were about to throw a punch. After about 30 seconds, the mice push up against each other, looking eerily similar to a boxing match.

Sonia Mansfield filmed the rare sight, saying she and her friend "couldn't stop laughing," and that it was one of the funniest things she has ever witnessed while waiting for a train.

While the mice are obviously dealing with some big emotions, they are almost cute to watch.

The video has made the rounds on the internet, with many pointing out how much smaller they are compared to the rodents found in New York.

If I had a choice between being forced into the same room with these playful mice compared to the massive rats found in the New York subway station, I would definitely choose the brawling mice.

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Cassidy Wixom, KSLCassidy Wixom
Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL. She covers Utah, Wasatch and Summit County communities, arts and entertainment, Utah courts and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.
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