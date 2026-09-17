Have You Seen This? Countdown to fall

PROVO — If you're going off of astronomical fall, then chilly season is less than a week away. Utahns aren't the only ones excited for the big change in the weather. Tree leaves are starting to change color in anticipation for autumn as well.

The beginning of peak fall foliage could be seen at Kyhv Peak and Buffalo Peak in Provo, where KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson filmed the scenery on Saturday.

"The Utah mountains will generally see peak fall foliage Sept. 26 to Oct. 4, give or take a few days depending on how weather plays out," Johnson said on his Instagram post.

Won't be around to see the vibrant colors? Johnson said pockets of color could stick around into Oct. 10-15.

In fact, the autumnal equinox, otherwise known as the autumn equinox, is on Sept. 22 and marks the start of fall for many. So, it's officially time to get those sweaters out and prepare for some fall-colored walks!