D-backs lose to Cardinals after star Ketel Marte fails to use ABS system on blown call

By David Brandt, Associated Press | Updated - July 18, 2026 at 12:28 a.m. | Posted - July 17, 2026 at 11:56 p.m.

 
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte reacts after a wild pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, July 5, 2026, in Phoenix.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte reacts after a wild pitch in the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, July 5, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

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PHOENIX — Major League Baseball's new Automated Ball/Strike system was implemented to help players challenge pitches that they feel were not called correctly.

There's one big caveat — it only works if it's used.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and three-time All-Star Ketel Marte learned that the hard way Friday night when Marte failed to challenge a called strike three by umpire Bill Miller for the final out in a 5-4 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. Television replays showed that the 100 mph sinker from Riley O'Brien was high and out of the strike zone.

The D-backs still had both of their ABS challenges remaining.

"I was looking for a breaking ball," Marte said through an interpreter. "Got the two-seamer and I was a little bit surprised."

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said he hadn't talked to Marte about the gaffe and would address it with him Saturday. It was a tough night for the veteran second baseman, who also made an error in the first inning that led to two unearned runs.

"Clearly — I don't want to speak for Ketel — you guys will have a chance to talk to him, but he thought it was a strike," Lovullo said. "Sometimes you've got to trust your own instincts. Possibly thought it was a good pitch, checked off of it and lost the ability to challenge as soon as he stepped across home plate."

The D-backs had plenty of other mistakes that led to the end of their four-game winning streak. One of the most frustrating: Pinch runner Jorge Barrosa was picked off in the ninth after Nolan Arenado drew a leadoff walk.

Lovullo said the team would learn from the mistake and the manager refused to pin the loss on Marte.

"We're not perfect, it's frustrating of course, but there are 15 other things that happened in this game that are still eating at me right now and we'll address them one by one," Lovullo said.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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