MLB to have earliest opening day on March 24 in 2027 — if there is a season

By The Associated Press | Updated - July 16, 2026 at 1:36 p.m. | Posted - July 16, 2026 at 1:00 p.m.

 
Singer Patti LaBelle performs the national anthem ahead of the MLB baseball All-Star Game between the American League and National League, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Philadelphia.

Singer Patti LaBelle performs the national anthem ahead of the MLB baseball All-Star Game between the American League and National League, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

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NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is set to have its earliest opening day next year except for international games, starting on March 24 — if there is an opening day.

MLB said Thursday its 2027 season will start with a single game to be televised that night by Netflix. The teams have not been chosen.

Opening matchups include Cleveland at the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis at Cincinnati, the Chicago White Sox at Detroit, Texas at Houston, Minnesota at Kansas City, Atlanta at the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Mets at Miami, the Los Angeles Angels at Milwaukee, Toronto at the New York Yankees, the Athletics at Pittsburgh, Arizona at San Diego, Colorado at San Francisco, Boston at Seattle, Baltimore at Tampa Bay and Philadelphia at Washington.

Baseball's labor contract expires Dec. 1 and a management lockout is expected. In 2022, an agreement wasn't reached until March 10, causing opening day to be pushed back from March 31 to April 7.

Chicago's Wrigley Field will host the All-Star Game on July 13 and a rivalry weekend will follow.

The regular season is scheduled to end Sept. 26.

The Athletics are scheduled to play most of their home games in West Sacramento, California, for the third straight season before moving to a new ballpark in Las Vegas. They will have a homestand at the Triple-A ballpark in Las Vegas starting May 31 against San Diego and Cincinnati.

With no labor contract in place for 2027, no international games are scheduled.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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