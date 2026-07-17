Senator says key piece of college sports legislation 'probably' has 60 votes to clear upper chamber

By The Associated Press | Updated - July 17, 2026 at 9:56 p.m. | Posted - July 17, 2026 at 3:07 p.m.

 
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

ARLINGTON, Va. — A lawmaker sponsoring a key piece of federal college sports legislation said he believes the bill likely has the support it needs to make it through the upper chamber.

"We probably have 60 votes," Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., said Friday at the Associated Press Sports Editors meeting.

Schmitt called the next two weeks critical for the Protect College Sports Act.

He said leaders from the Southeastern and Big Ten Conferences, both of which oppose the bill as it is written, have met with him and other top sponsors — including Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.. — to negotiate changes in the bill in an effort to gather their support.

Without the bill, Schmitt said "the trajectory of this in three years will be even further unrecognizable," predicting a scenario in which women's sports teams fold under financial strain.

College sports has been struggling to find a fair way to pay players for their name, image and likeness since payments to players were approved by a federal court last summer.

The legislation introduced by Cruz and Cantwell offers the NCAA and conferences limited liability protection and moves to preempt the patchwork of state laws that govern NIL payments. It also opens the option for conferences to pool their media rights — a move proponents say could generate extra billions but that the SEC and Big Ten do not support.

In a letter to school presidents last month, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey outlined worries that the bill could create more problems than it solves. Sankey suggested rewriting a section of the bill that allows athletes to file civil lawsuits in certain cases, saying as it was written it could create more litigation instead of reducing it.

Even if the bill passes the Senate, it would face an unlikely run through the narrowly divided House, where both Democrats and Republicans have found a number of flaws with another bill — the SCORE Act — that never came to a floor vote.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports

Photos

Most recent College stories

Related topics

CollegeNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  