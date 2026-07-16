The Utah Checkdown podcast: Previewing a Black Friday night game against West Virginia

SALT LAKE CITY — Ahead of the 2026 season, we conclude the scheduling series preview with a look at West Virginia.

The Utes closeout the season with a Black Friday night game, with hopes of a Big 12 title berth on the line. Host Josh Furlong breaks down a West Virginia team that looks to build on a losing season, but how much more can Rich Rod get out of his team?

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