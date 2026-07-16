The Utah Checkdown podcast: Previewing a Black Friday night game against West Virginia

By Josh Furlong, KSL | Posted - July 16, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

 

Save Story
Previewing a Black Friday night game against West Virginia

SALT LAKE CITY — Ahead of the 2026 season, we conclude the scheduling series preview with a look at West Virginia.

The Utes closeout the season with a Black Friday night game, with hopes of a Big 12 title berth on the line. Host Josh Furlong breaks down a West Virginia team that looks to build on a losing season, but how much more can Rich Rod get out of his team?

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

Most recent The Utah Checkdown stories

Related topics

College SportsUtah UtesThe Utah CheckdownSportsCollege
Josh Furlong, KSLJosh Furlong
Josh is the sports director at KSL and beat writer covering University of Utah athletics — primarily football, men’s and women's basketball and gymnastics. He is also an Associated Press Top 25 voter for college football.

SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  