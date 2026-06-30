The Utah Checkdown podcast: Morgan Scalley goes heavy on in-state recruiting; a preview of BYU football

SALT LAKE CITY — It's been a busy couple weeks, with the NCAA making a change to its eligibility rules and allowing FCS teams to take part in join practices.

Also, Utah signed a new apparel outfitter with Adidas, which will start next year. Host Josh Furlong breaks down why that matters and how it could impact recruiting. He also jumps into recruiting to show how Morgan Scalley is shifting the focus toward more in-state talent.

He wraps up the episode with a scheduling preview of the BYU football team and what that game could mean for the conference title race this season.

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