The Utah Checkdown podcast: Morgan Scalley goes heavy on in-state recruiting; a preview of BYU football

By Josh Furlong, KSL | Posted - June 30, 2026 at 12:15 p.m.

 

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Morgan Scalley goes heavy on in-state recruiting; a preview of BYU football

SALT LAKE CITY — It's been a busy couple weeks, with the NCAA making a change to its eligibility rules and allowing FCS teams to take part in join practices.

Also, Utah signed a new apparel outfitter with Adidas, which will start next year. Host Josh Furlong breaks down why that matters and how it could impact recruiting. He also jumps into recruiting to show how Morgan Scalley is shifting the focus toward more in-state talent.

He wraps up the episode with a scheduling preview of the BYU football team and what that game could mean for the conference title race this season.

Give the podcast a listen above or subscribe through any of your favorite platforms, including Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and many more.

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College SportsUtah UtesThe Utah CheckdownSportsCollege
Josh Furlong, KSLJosh Furlong
Josh is the sports director at KSL and beat writer covering University of Utah athletics — primarily football, men’s and women's basketball and gymnastics. He is also an Associated Press Top 25 voter for college football.
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