Argentine golfer at British Open makes ear-cup gesture to mimic Enzo's World Cup goal celebration

By Steve Douglas, Associated Press | Posted - July 16, 2026 at 10:43 a.m.

 
Mateo Pulcini of Argentina plays of the 10th fairway during a practice round for the British Open Golf championships at Royal Birkdale golf club, in Southport, England, Wednesday, July 15, 2026.

Mateo Pulcini of Argentina plays of the 10th fairway during a practice round for the British Open Golf championships at Royal Birkdale golf club, in Southport, England, Wednesday, July 15, 2026. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

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SOUTHPORT, England — The only Argentine golfer in the British Open field was playfully jeered by some spectators on the first tee Thursday, the morning after his national soccer team's epic comeback win over England at the World Cup.

Mateo Pulcini delivered an amusing response a few hours later.

After holing a 40-foot putt for birdie on the 18th green at Royal Birkdale, the 25-year-old amateur cupped both of his ears in a gesture to spectators that mimicked the celebration his countryman, Enzo Fernandez, produced after scoring Argentina's 85th-minute equalizing goal on Wednesday. Argentina went on to win 2-1 in the semifinals.

"I was pretty excited and that came to my mind," he said, "and I did it."

Pulcini stressed there were only "a few boos" on the first tee and that it was just a bit of fun.

"People are being great. Fans are being spectacular. They were cheering for me as well," he said.

Asked what felt better — his putt on the 18th or seeing Fernandez's goal — Pulcini said: "Enzo's goal, for sure."

Pulcini is making his debut at the British Open after qualifying by winning the Latin American Amateur Championship in a playoff in Peru.

He shot 5-over 75 on Thursday.

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

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