British Open: Baldwin hits 'terrifying' opening shot after missing World Cup semi due to early start

By Steve Douglas, Associated Press | Posted - July 16, 2026 at 7:48 a.m.

 
Matthew Baldwin of England tees off the 1st during day one of The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, Thursday July 16, 2026.

Matthew Baldwin of England tees off the 1st during day one of The 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale in Southport, England, Thursday July 16, 2026. (Jacob King/PA via AP)

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SOUTHPORT, England — Matthew Baldwin had the honor of hitting the opening tee shot of the British Open at Royal Birkdale, where the Englishman has been a member for 23 years after growing up in the area.

It meant needing a 3:30 a.m. alarm.

It also meant missing one of his country's biggest ever soccer matches.

Baldwin said he didn't watch England's agonizing 2-1 loss to Argentina in the men's World Cup semifinals, a match that started at 8 p.m. on Wednesday. He was dozing until waking up 55 minutes into the game and discovering England was leading 1-0. He fell asleep and woke up again around midnight, to be informed by his wife that England lost.

More important to Baldwin was making a good start to his fourth appearance at the Open — and first at Birkdale.

He said the opening shot — an iron that split the middle of the parched fairway and was approved by a cheering crowd in a full grandstand under early morning sunshine — was "terrifying" and "overwhelming."

"But," added Baldwin, who shot 2-over 72, "it's something that will stay with me for the rest of my life."

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

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