Prince William and wife Kate share a moment with Jannik Sinner after his Wimbledon victory

By Mattias KarÉn, Associated Press | Updated - July 12, 2026 at 4:17 p.m. | Posted - July 12, 2026 at 7:28 a.m.

 
Linda Noskova of Czech Republic receives the champion trophy from Britain's Princess Kate after defeating Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic the women's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 11, 2026.

Linda Noskova of Czech Republic receives the champion trophy from Britain's Princess Kate after defeating Karolina Muchova of Czech Republic the women's singles final at Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

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LONDON — Prince William joined his wife Kate and two of their children for the men's final at Wimbledon on Sunday in a star-studded Royal Box that also included actors Dustin Hoffman, Nicole Kidman and Ben Stiller.

Kate is the patron of the All England Club and presented the trophy to winner Jannik Sinner after his match against Alexander Zverev. She also handed out the trophy to women's winner Linda Noskova on Saturday, but was not joined by any family members.

The couple's two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, also attended Sunday's match. All four were on hand to watch Sinner beat Carlos Alcaraz in last year's final as well. After the win over Zverev, the royals had an extended chat with Sinner in a room inside the tournament's main stadium as he clutched the golden trophy.

"Fantastic achievement," Kate told Sinner. "It's really inspiring to the children to see tennis at that level."

Sinner then asked the young royals how often they play tennis themselves.

"Not every day, but weekends," George said.

Sinner had a similar conversation with the four royals after last year's final.

"You can really see that they love the sport," Sinner said Sunday. "This is exactly how we feel as players on court when we see them watching tennis. Staying there for four hours under the sun with the heat, it's really nice. ... Having the whole Royal Box there, as well, the whole people staying for a match like this for four-ish hours, it's amazing. That's also the reason why we love to play tennis."

Other dignitaries in the Royal Box included German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italy's sports minister Andrea Abodi.

Former Wimbledon champions Stefan Edberg, Lleyton Hewitt, Richard Krajicek, Jan Kodes and Stan Smith were also in attendance.

Other Hollywood celebrities in the crowd for the match included Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hiddleston and Andrew Garfield.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

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