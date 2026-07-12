American 16-year-old Jordan Lee wins Wimbledon juniors tournament as a qualifier

By The Associated Press | Posted - July 12, 2026 at 8:57 a.m.

 
Jordan Lee of the United States kisses the trophy after winning against Cruz Hewitt of Australia in the boy's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Jordan Lee of the United States kisses the trophy after winning against Cruz Hewitt of Australia in the boy's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Sunday, July 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

4 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LONDON — American 16-year-old Jordan Lee became only the second qualifier to win the Wimbledon boys' title after rallying to beat Cruz Hewitt 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 on Sunday.

Lee is the first qualifier to win any Grand Slam boys' tournament since Noah Rubin did it at Wimbledon in 2014.

"Standing here with the trophy means a lot because very few people know what I've been through this past year and a half, dealing with a lot of injuries," Lee said in an on-court interview. "A year ago at this time I was sitting at home on the couch, didn't know if I was going to play tennis again."

The 17-year-old Hewitt is the son of 2002 Wimbledon men's champion Lleyton Hewitt, who was in the stands at No. 1 Court. The Australian was up an early break in the deciding set but Lee broke back for 4-4 and then again in the final game.

He sealed the victory with a backhand winner up the line on his first match point.

Lee is the first American player to win the boys' singles title here since Samir Banerjee in 2021.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Photos

Most recent Tennis stories

Related topics

TennisNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  