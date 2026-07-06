BYU lands 6 preseason All-Big 12 honors, led by returning RB LJ Martin

By Sean Walker, KSL | Posted - July 6, 2026 at 1:09 p.m.

 
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PROVO — LJ Martin is ready for an encore.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior tailback from BYU was named the Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year Monday in a vote of media members that cover the league's 16 institutions.

Martin, who won Big 12 offensive player of the year honors a year ago after piling up 1,305 yards en route to the Cougars' 12-2 campaign and a spot in the Big 12 championship game, was one of six Cougars selected to the All-Big 12 preseason team.

The senior from El Paso, Texas, who was injured before the end-of-year Pop-Tarts Bowl was joined by center Bruce Mitchell, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman who was a Rimington Trophy candidate last year in his first season as a full-time starter — as well as four defensive players.

Senior cornerback Evan Johnson and junior safety Faletau Satuala were honored a year after helping the BYU defensive to a top-10 mark in interceptions with 17 and defensive touchdowns with three.

Senior defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa and linebacker Cade Uluave rounded out BYU's preseason haul. Tanuvasa was a team captain who started all 14 games a year ago at BYU en route to All-Big 12 honorable mention honors, while Uluave — a 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior from Mountain Ridge High School — earned All-ACC first-team honors a year ago after totaling 237 tackles, six sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in three seasons at Cal.

Utah returner Mana Carvalho also earned All-Big 12 preseason honors as a punt/kick returner. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound sophomore from Laie, Hawaii, was second in the Big 12 last year with 212 punt return yards and one fo three Big 12 returners with a touchdown en route to all-conference honorable mention honors.

Texas Tech defensive lineman A.J. Holmes was named All-Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year, and Drew Mestemaker took preseason newcomer of the year honors after the redshirt-sophomore quarterback transferred to Oklahoma State from North Texas.

Here's the complete list of honorees:

2026 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Offense

  • Quarterback: Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona, RS-Sr.
  • Running Back: Cam Cook, RB, West Virginia, Sr.
  • Running Back: LJ Martin, RB, BYU, Sr.
  • Fullback: Kayden Luke, FB, West Virginia, Jr.
  • Wide Receiver: Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State, Sr.
  • Wide Receiver: Amare Thomas, WR, Houston, Sr.
  • Wide Receiver: Wyatt Young, WR, Oklahoma State, Jr.
  • Tight End: Terrance Carter Jr., TE, Texas Tech, Sr.
  • Offensive Line: Joe Cotton, OL, Cincinnati, RS-Sr.
  • Offensive Line: Shadre Hurst, OL, Houston, Sr.
  • Offensive Line: Bruce Mitchell, OL, BYU, RS-Sr.
  • Offensive Line: John Pastore, OL, Kansas State, Sr.
  • Offensive Line: Evan Tengesdahl, OL, Cincinnati, RS-Jr.

Defense

  • Defensive Line: C.J. Fite, DL, Arizona State, Sr.
  • Defensive Line: Wendell Gregory, DL, Kansas State, So.
  • Defensive Line: A.J. Holmes Jr., DL, Texas Tech, Sr.
  • Defensive Line: Keanu Tanuvasa, DL, BYU, RS-Sr.
  • Defensive Line: Adam Trick, DL, Texas Tech, Sr.
  • Linebacker: Ben Roberts, LB, Texas Tech, Sr.
  • Linebacker: Austin Romaine, LB, Texas Tech, Sr.
  • Linebacker: Cade Uluave, LB, BYU, Sr.
  • Defensive Back: Will James, DB, Houston, Jr.
  • Defensive Back: Evan Johnson, DB, BYU, RS-Sr.
  • Defensive Back: Jamel Johnson, DB, TCU, Sr.
  • Defensive Back: Brice Pollock, DB, Texas Tech, Sr.
  • Defensive Back: Faletau Satuala, DB, BYU, Jr.

Specialists

  • Kicker: Stone Harrington, PK, Texas Tech, Sr.
  • Punt/Kick Returner: Mana Carvalho, PR/KR, Utah, So.
  • Punter: Palmer Williams, P, Baylor, Sr.

Utah Utes wide receiver Mana Carvalho (28) looks to his right during a punt return for a touchdown as Utah and Cincinnati play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.
Utah Utes wide receiver Mana Carvalho (28) looks to his right during a punt return for a touchdown as Utah and Cincinnati play at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. (Photo: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

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Sean Walker, KSLSean Walker
KSL BYU and college sports reporter

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