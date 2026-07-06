BYU lands 6 preseason All-Big 12 honors, led by returning RB LJ Martin

PROVO — LJ Martin is ready for an encore.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound senior tailback from BYU was named the Big 12 preseason offensive player of the year Monday in a vote of media members that cover the league's 16 institutions.

Martin, who won Big 12 offensive player of the year honors a year ago after piling up 1,305 yards en route to the Cougars' 12-2 campaign and a spot in the Big 12 championship game, was one of six Cougars selected to the All-Big 12 preseason team.

The senior from El Paso, Texas, who was injured before the end-of-year Pop-Tarts Bowl was joined by center Bruce Mitchell, the 6-foot-4, 305-pound lineman who was a Rimington Trophy candidate last year in his first season as a full-time starter — as well as four defensive players.

Senior cornerback Evan Johnson and junior safety Faletau Satuala were honored a year after helping the BYU defensive to a top-10 mark in interceptions with 17 and defensive touchdowns with three.

Senior defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa and linebacker Cade Uluave rounded out BYU's preseason haul. Tanuvasa was a team captain who started all 14 games a year ago at BYU en route to All-Big 12 honorable mention honors, while Uluave — a 6-foot-1, 235-pound senior from Mountain Ridge High School — earned All-ACC first-team honors a year ago after totaling 237 tackles, six sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in three seasons at Cal.

2026 #Big12FB Preseason Offensive Player of the Year 🌟



RB LJ Martin ➡️ @BYUfootballpic.twitter.com/auwg3DEblM — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 6, 2026

Utah returner Mana Carvalho also earned All-Big 12 preseason honors as a punt/kick returner. The 5-foot-9, 175-pound sophomore from Laie, Hawaii, was second in the Big 12 last year with 212 punt return yards and one fo three Big 12 returners with a touchdown en route to all-conference honorable mention honors.

Texas Tech defensive lineman A.J. Holmes was named All-Big 12 preseason defensive player of the year, and Drew Mestemaker took preseason newcomer of the year honors after the redshirt-sophomore quarterback transferred to Oklahoma State from North Texas.

Here's the complete list of honorees:

2026 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Offense

Quarterback : Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona, RS-Sr.

: Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona, RS-Sr. Running Back : Cam Cook, RB, West Virginia, Sr.

: Cam Cook, RB, West Virginia, Sr. Running Back : LJ Martin, RB, BYU, Sr.

: LJ Martin, RB, BYU, Sr. Fullback : Kayden Luke, FB, West Virginia, Jr.

: Kayden Luke, FB, West Virginia, Jr. Wide Receiver : Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State, Sr.

: Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State, Sr. Wide Receiver : Amare Thomas, WR, Houston, Sr.

: Amare Thomas, WR, Houston, Sr. Wide Receiver : Wyatt Young, WR, Oklahoma State, Jr.

: Wyatt Young, WR, Oklahoma State, Jr. Tight End : Terrance Carter Jr., TE, Texas Tech, Sr.

: Terrance Carter Jr., TE, Texas Tech, Sr. Offensive Line : Joe Cotton, OL, Cincinnati, RS-Sr.

: Joe Cotton, OL, Cincinnati, RS-Sr. Offensive Line : Shadre Hurst, OL, Houston, Sr.

: Shadre Hurst, OL, Houston, Sr. Offensive Line : Bruce Mitchell, OL, BYU, RS-Sr.

: Bruce Mitchell, OL, BYU, RS-Sr. Offensive Line : John Pastore, OL, Kansas State, Sr.

: John Pastore, OL, Kansas State, Sr. Offensive Line: Evan Tengesdahl, OL, Cincinnati, RS-Jr.

Defense

Defensive Line : C.J. Fite, DL, Arizona State, Sr.

: C.J. Fite, DL, Arizona State, Sr. Defensive Line : Wendell Gregory, DL, Kansas State, So.

: Wendell Gregory, DL, Kansas State, So. Defensive Line : A.J. Holmes Jr., DL, Texas Tech, Sr.

: A.J. Holmes Jr., DL, Texas Tech, Sr. Defensive Line : Keanu Tanuvasa, DL, BYU, RS-Sr.

: Keanu Tanuvasa, DL, BYU, RS-Sr. Defensive Line : Adam Trick, DL, Texas Tech, Sr.

: Adam Trick, DL, Texas Tech, Sr. Linebacker : Ben Roberts, LB, Texas Tech, Sr.

: Ben Roberts, LB, Texas Tech, Sr. Linebacker : Austin Romaine, LB, Texas Tech, Sr.

: Austin Romaine, LB, Texas Tech, Sr. Linebacker : Cade Uluave, LB, BYU, Sr.

: Cade Uluave, LB, BYU, Sr. Defensive Back : Will James, DB, Houston, Jr.

: Will James, DB, Houston, Jr. Defensive Back : Evan Johnson, DB, BYU, RS-Sr.

: Evan Johnson, DB, BYU, RS-Sr. Defensive Back : Jamel Johnson, DB, TCU, Sr.

: Jamel Johnson, DB, TCU, Sr. Defensive Back : Brice Pollock, DB, Texas Tech, Sr.

: Brice Pollock, DB, Texas Tech, Sr. Defensive Back: Faletau Satuala, DB, BYU, Jr.

Specialists

Kicker : Stone Harrington, PK, Texas Tech, Sr.

: Stone Harrington, PK, Texas Tech, Sr. Punt/Kick Returner : Mana Carvalho, PR/KR, Utah, So.

: Mana Carvalho, PR/KR, Utah, So. Punter: Palmer Williams, P, Baylor, Sr.