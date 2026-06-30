Serena Williams begins Wimbledon comeback on Centre Court in her return to singles

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LONDON — Serena Williams is back on Wimbledon's Centre Court for her first singles match in nearly four years.

The 44-year-old Williams was given a standing ovation Tuesday as she walked onto the grass court where she won seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

Several supporters held up signs with messages like "Welcome Back" and one wore a T-shirt with the text "Unstoppable Queen."

Williams' two daughters, her husband Alexis Ohanian and sister Venus were all in attendance. After a brief warmup under the closed roof, Williams began her first-round match against Maya Joint by returning in the opening game. It is her first singles match since the 2022 U.S. Open after opting to return to the sport she dominated for so long.

After losing that first game, Williams easily held serve for 1-1 with the help of a perfect backhand lob that drew another loud ovation.

Williams' match was the third and last on Centre Court on Day 2 of the tournament, after defending women's champion Iga Swiatek and men's French Open winner Alexander Zverev both won.

But the American's return was the main attraction as she went up against an opponent less than half her age in the 20-year-old Joint.

Her return has certainly created a buzz around the All England Club, which is without some of its usual star power after two-time men's champion Carlos Alcaraz and home favorite Emma Raducanu both withdrew with injuries.

Williams practiced for about 50 minutes a few hours before her match, with good friend Caroline Wozniacki — another former No. 1 — looking on.

"I'm very excited, it's always good to have the GOAT back," Wozniacki told The Associated Press. "She is fun to watch, not only as a friend but also as a tennis fan. Anytime you can have her back and playing, I think it's exciting for the game."

After returning to play doubles at Queen's Club this month, Williams accepted wild cards to play in both the singles and doubles tournament — with Venus — at Wimbledon.

After the opening day featured wins for No. 1s Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka, along with Novak Djokovic, Zverev and Swiatek also made it into the second round.

In a match between hard servers, the second-seeded Zverev beat Alexander Blockx 6-4, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (0).

Swiatek, who had her father and sister watching on in the Royal Box on Centre Court, struggled with her serve and committed nine double-faults before overcoming Townsend 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

No. 2 Elena Rybakina also advanced, beating Lois Boisson 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

Fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur and No. 6 Taylor Fritz were among the early winners in the men's bracket. But No. 4 Ben Shelton, a quarterfinalist here last year, lost to 140th-ranked Finnish qualifier Otto Virtanen in five sets, going out 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (8), 6-2, 7-6 (9).

Fritz beat Dusan Lajovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 on No. 1 Court, having originally been set to face Jack Draper on Centre Court before the British player withdrew with an injury.

Women's No. 6 Amanda Anisimova also advanced, along with former Wimbledon finalist Jasmine Paolini.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis