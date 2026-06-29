A marriage proposal and Bad Bunny steal attention from Novak Djokovic's opening Wimbledon match

By Mattias KarÉn, Associated Press | Posted - June 29, 2026 at 1:54 p.m.

 
Novak Djokovic of Serbia changes his shirt during the men's singles match against Yibing Wu of China at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia changes his shirt during the men's singles match against Yibing Wu of China at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Monday, June 29, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

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LONDON — Novak Djokovic witnessed a marriage proposal in the crowd at Centre Court during his Wimbledon first-round match Monday and was quick to ask for an invitation to the wedding.

After Djokovic won the first set against Wu Yibing of China, one man in the crowd took the opportunity to pop the question to his girlfriend.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion clearly took notice, coming back out on court and making a heart gesture and then two thumbs up toward the couple before shouting out: "I want an invitation to the wedding."

If he gets one, he could bring a pretty decent wedding singer along.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny was in the player's box on Centre Court, two days after Djokovic appeared on stage during the artist's concert in London.

Bad Bunny has experience with weddings — there was a real one performed during his Super Bowl halftime show this year.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

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Mattias KarÉn

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