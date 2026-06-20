Team Utah heads to Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a big day for Team Utah Friday as athletes headed to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.

They were given a special sendoff at Signature Aviation in Salt Lake City before boarding private flights to Minneapolis.

"I just want to show the entire U.S. what I got," said athlete Ryker Shepard.

The Special Olympics USA Games is a national competition held every four years, bringing together thousands of athletes from across the country. This year, Utah's delegation includes 70 athletes, Unified Sports partners and coaches.

Special Olympians will compete in sports including basketball, swimming and bocce.

"This is such a great opportunity for these athletes," said swimming coach Wendy Harris.

"Many of my students and athletes never get this opportunity to shine and to really develop those athletic wings, and they have been able to go above and beyond all of our coaches' expectations," said Team Utah Special Olympics basketball head coach and Westlake High School life skills teacher Loretta McClure.

Unified Sports is also a major part of the Games, bringing athletes with and without disabilities together on the same team to promote inclusion, teamwork and friendships on and off the field.

"It definitely is good cause then I get out of my shell and comfort zone," said athlete Abigail Cheshire.

Athletes are also hoping to bring home medals for Team Utah.

"What I'm most excited for at the Olympics is to win gold as a team," said athlete Braeden Anderson.

The team departed amid cheers as athletes and coaches boarded their flights.

"I mean, look at how cool they are. They're representing Utah pretty well if you ask me," McClure said.

The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games begin Saturday in Minneapolis. Team Utah returns home on June 27.