Kate Douglass breaks the women's 50-meter freestyle world record in 23.59

By The Associated Press | Posted - June 19, 2026 at 7:46 p.m.

 
FILE -Kate Douglass of the United States reacts after winning gold medal in the women's 200-meter breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Friday, Aug.1, 2025.

FILE -Kate Douglass of the United States reacts after winning gold medal in the women's 200-meter breaststroke final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Friday, Aug.1, 2025. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)

1 photo
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

INDIANAPOLIS — Kate Douglass broke the world record in the women's 50-meter freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim Series meet Friday night.

Douglass won the final in 23.59 seconds, bettering the mark of 23.61 set by Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden in July 2023. Sjostrom previously owned the seven fastest times in history.

"Wow, that's crazy. I think I'm still in shock," Douglass told NBC Sports in an on-deck interview. "That's a lot faster than I ever thought I would go tonight or ever."

Gretchen Walsh was second in 23.78, making her the fourth-fastest performer ever.

Anna Moesch was third in 24.30 at the Indiana University Natatorium.

Douglass had already won the 200 individual medley and 200 breaststroke at the meet, while Walsh had won the 100 free.

Douglass, a 24-year-old from Pelham, New York, is a five-time Olympic medalist. She earned silver in the 50 free at the 2024 world championships, but didn't compete in the event at the 2024 Paris Games.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Photos

Most recent National Sports stories

Related topics

National Sports
The Associated Press
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  