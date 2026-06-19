Tunisia's new coach draws inspiration from Cape Verde's success ahead of Japan match

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MONTERREY, Mexico — Tunisia is looking to Cape Verde for inspiration ahead of the North African team's next World Cup game against Japan, newly appointed coach Hervé Renard said Friday.

The charismatic Frenchman, who was hired to save Tunisia after its 5-1 loss to Sweden in its opening match, said his side must earn at least a point against Japan to have any chance of qualifying for the knockout stage for the first time in its seven World Cup appearances.

World Cup newcomer Cape Verde's 0-0 draw against European champion Spain – the tournament's biggest upset so far – "gives us hope," Renard said.

"When you are organized and together, you are able to compete. We have to follow this example and not be scared of defeat," said Renard, who is at his third World Cup as coach after leading Morocco in 2018 and Saudi Arabia in 2022.

Japan is ranked 17th in the world by FIFA, 37 spots higher than Tunisia. The Samurai Blue have not lost since falling 2-0 to the U.S. in a friendly on Sep. 9, 2025.

Renard, 57, was hired to replace Sabri Lamouch after the loss to Sweden last Sunday. He has had only a few days to get to know the squad and prepare for the match Saturday in Monterrey.

"I've met with an open-minded group," Renard said. "They want their revenge. We know that we must go above and beyond against this Japanese team."

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu, who is the longest serving coach in the country's history, expects a different Tunisia team from the one that lost to Sweden.

"Renard will bring out the best in the players," Moriyasu said. (Renard) is definitely firing up the players. I'm sure that comes through in their team talks, so we are prepared to face an entirely different team."

Renard is known for his fiery team talks, most notably in 2022 when his viral halftime speech preceded Saudi Arabia's unexpected 2-1 comeback victory over eventual champions Argentina.

After previous successes throughout his career, such as winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015, some began referring to Renard as the "wizard." But Renard wouldn't promise any magic.

"I am no wizard," he said. "The coach is not the key; the key is the players."

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Maya Koluder-Ramirez and Ethan Wilcox are students in the University of Georgia's Carmical Sports Media Institute.