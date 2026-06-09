Utah mother suffering 'mental illness' killed adult daughter then self, police say

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Cottonwood Heights police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving a woman and her adult daughter.

The bodies of Heather Dawn Nelson, 51, and her daughter, Norah Browyn Nelson, 19, were discovered inside the home of Norah Nelson's grandmother's house in Cottonwood Heights on May 30.

According to police, Norah, her mother, her grandmother and her aunt lived together in a Cottonwood Heights rental home. But about a year ago, the landlord informed the women that only three of them would be allowed to live in the residence, and Heather Nelson moved to her own place in Midvale, said Cottonwood Heights Police Sgt. Joe Incardine.

Investigators do not believe Nelson visited her daughter much over the past year, but showed up while both the grandmother and aunt were away. On May 30, when others returned to the home, the bodies of Norah and Heather Nelson were found in a bed together. Norah Nelson was shot multiple times and her mother appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Incardine said.

According to Norah's obituary, "She was killed by her mother, who, suffering severe mental illness, then killed herself."

Heather Nelson's obituary states that she "passed away next to her beloved daughter, Norah Bronwyn Nelson, in the early hours on Saturday, May 30.

"Heather was a fiercely protective mother. Norah was her life. She worked with Norah on her schooling, often taking her to the library, Home Depot craft events, and cultural events around the city. Norah loved her mom deeply," the obituary continued.

Incardine says detectives believe the tragic incident was "all driven by mental health issues" of the mother.

"I'm beyond devastated about the news of Norah's tragic passing. She had so much life ahead of her and she was such a kind, thoughtful, and beautiful soul," one person posted on social media.

According to her obituary, Norah Nelson graduated from Brighton High School in 2025 and worked at Twisted Sugar in Cottonwood Heights.

"Norah was kind, accepting, empathetic, compassionate, and so, so smart. She was a fantastic artist, drawing all sorts of animals and subjects throughout her life. She loved to ride her skateboard and had recently learned to snow-ski with her dad."

A funeral for both women is scheduled for Saturday.