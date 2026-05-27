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NEW YORK CITY — Wall Street's ​main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, ‌aided by sustained AI-driven ⁠momentum, ​while investors ⁠were cautiously ‌optimistic that ‌the U.S. and Iran ⁠would ⁠reach a deal.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.5 points, or 0.05%, ‌at ​the open to 50,487.16. The S&P 500 rose 6.9 points, or 0.09%, at the open ​to 7,526.01, ‌while ‌the Nasdaq ⁠Composite rose 39.3 points, or 0.15%, to 26,695.442 ‌at the ​opening bell.

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