Wall Street opens higher on AI optimism, Mideast truce hopes

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NEW YORK CITY — Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday, aided by sustained AI-driven momentum, while investors were cautiously optimistic that the U.S. and Iran would reach a deal.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.5 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 50,487.16. The S&P 500 rose 6.9 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 7,526.01, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 39.3 points, or 0.15%, to 26,695.442 at the opening bell.
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