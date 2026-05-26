Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani still set to start after getting hit on hand by a pitch against the Rockies

By The Associated Press | Posted - May 26, 2026 at 11:41 p.m.

 
Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts after being hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani reacts after being hit by a pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

3 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani was hit on the right hand by a pitch and left the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

The two-way superstar was struck by Rockies starter Kyle Freeland in the fourth. Ohtani left after grounding out in the fifth. He was 0 for 2 with a run scored in the team's 16-5 win.

Manager Dave Roberts said the ball mostly hit the pad on Ohtani's hand before clipping his pinkie finger.

"We're in a good spot," he said, adding that given the Dodgers' big lead he wanted Ohtani to rest ahead of his scheduled mound start in the series finale on Wednesday.

"I haven't decided yet if he's going to hit," Roberts said. "I just want to kind of make sure how he comes in and physically how he feels because I want to make sure he feels really good on the pitching side of things."

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Photos

Most recent MLB stories

Related topics

MLBNational Sports
The Associated Press
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  