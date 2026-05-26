Craig Kimbrel pitches a scoreless inning in his Rays debut after signing a major league deal

By The Associated Press | Updated - May 26, 2026 at 8:25 p.m. | Posted - May 26, 2026 at 1:48 p.m.

 
New York Mets pitcher Craig Kimbrel throws to the Washington Nationals during the twelfth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 18, 2026, in Washington.

New York Mets pitcher Craig Kimbrel throws to the Washington Nationals during the twelfth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 18, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jess Rapfogel)

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TAMPA, Fla. — Craig Kimbrel pitched a scoreless inning in his debut for the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night, a few hours after the right-handed reliever was signed to a major league contract.

The 37-year-old Kimbrel came on in the eighth inning of the Rays' 6-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles. He struck out Leody Taveras and Jeremiah Jackson before giving up a single on a soft grounder by Colton Cowser. Kimbrel then retired Blaze Alexander on a groundout.

The Rays placed right-hander Jesse Scholtens on the 15-day injured list with a right wrist strain to make room for Kimbrel on the active roster.

The New York Mets designated Kimbrel for assignment last Friday after the nine-time All-Star allowed 10 runs over 15 innings in 14 appearances. He signed a free agent contract with the team in January.

Kimbrel has 440 saves with 10 teams in his 17-year career. He won a World Series with Boston in 2018 and was the 2011 NL Rookie of the Year.

The Rays have the AL's best record at 34-18, but their bullpen's ERA of 4.40 entering Tuesday night ranked 21st in the majors.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

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