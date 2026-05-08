Torino beats Sassuolo and Frosinone grabs glory with promotion to Serie A

By The Associated Press | Posted - May 8, 2026 at 3:21 p.m.

 

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

TURIN, Italy — Torino scored two headers in four minutes to come from behind and beat Sassuolo 2-1 in a mid-table clash in Serie A on Friday.

Sassuolo took the lead through Norwegian midfielder Kristian Thorstvedt in the 51st minute but Giovanni Simeone equalized for Torino with a header midway through the second half and then another Norwegian, Marcus Pedersen, scored against his old team to give it the lead four minutes later.

The result got Torino back to winning ways after last week's defeat at Udinese and means that loss is the only one in its last six matches.

The win took it into 12th place, five points behind Sassuolo in 10th.

Frosinone will play next season in Serie A after it beat Mantova 5-0 to guarantee second place and automatic promotion to the top tier along with Serie B champion Venezia, which secured its place last week.

Monza, Palermo, Catanzaro, Modena, Juve Stabia, and Avellino will compete for the final promotion spot, while Reggiana, Pescara and Spezia were relegated to Serie C.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Most recent Soccer stories

Related topics

SoccerNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  