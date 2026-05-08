Over 4K graduate from Salt Lake Community College

TAYLORSVILLE — Salt Lake Community College President Greg Peterson on Friday told the 2026 graduating class that he has "no doubt you will continue to achieve great things."

"Graduates, you are prepared to face the challenges and opportunities ahead. You have the tools to make a positive impact in your communities and beyond," Peterson said.

SLCC's graduating class consisted of 4,110 graduates from 46 countries and 39 states. The youngest graduate is a 16-year-old, and the oldest is a 70-year-old.

Additionally, 1,890 graduates identified as being first-generation college students. The most commonly earned degrees are in general education and general studies, followed by nursing, business, and certified nursing assistant programs.

Roena Mae Delfin, SLCC's student association president, addressed the graduating class, sharing her personal journey toward her degree.

As a first-generation student in a foreign country, Mae Delfin said her SLCC journey began with a struggle.

"I may have struggled being an immigrant in a new country, but I am proud and grateful of my experiences because they have helped shape me into a better version of myself," Mae Delfin said.

But she stressed the importance of eventually stepping out of her "comfort bubble."

"Along the way, I met people that are in similar boats as me, and this gives comfort that I can build connections to new people that are just striving to move forward, like me," Mae Delfin said. "It was hard at the beginning to ask and receive help, since I've been used to doing a lot of things for myself, but I'm grateful for those who have helped me learn the process of navigating higher education."