New Utah e-bike law to takes effect on May 6

SALT LAKE CITY — With the initial provisions of Utah's new e-bike law set to take effect on May 6, state law enforcement this week outlined the changes, which they hoped would result in improved safety for younger riders.

"We find that youth are often out there without a helmet, that they're exceeding safe speeds in neighborhoods and residential areas," said Jason Mettmann with the Utah Department of Public Safety's Highway Safety Office. "We see higher risk of head trauma, increased risk of fatalities, and unpredictability when it comes to interacting with other drivers that are out on the roadway."

Initially passed by lawmakers and signed as HB 381, the new law makes multiple changes.

Beginning on May 6, riders of e-bicycles and e-motorcycles under the age of 21 will be required to wear a helmet when traveling on public roads.

According to information provided by the state, helmets for e-bikes and e-scooters must comply with the safety standards of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or the Department of Transportation.

E-motorcycle helmets, officers said, must meet Department of Transportation and Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 218 specs.

"With those higher safety ratings, those have been tested with higher speeds to prevent more trauma, especially for our youth," Capt. Chase Pili with the Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement explained. "That's the biggest difference with our helmets."

On May 5, 2027, additional changes take effect that require children ages 8 to 15 to either operate e-devices under the supervision of a parent or adult, or to complete an online electric vehicle safety education and training course and obtain a personal electric vehicle safety certificate to ride without adult supervision.

"What we would recommend for supervision is our parents or adults are within eyesight and able to coach our children riding these — maybe 300 feet or less is what we'd recommend," Pili said. "Basically, if they can hear you and understand and you're giving coaching tips while you're riding either an e-bicycle or an e-motorcycle, that's where we'd want our parents so they can prevent an injury or be there quickly if an injury does occur."

Helmets will be required for e-bike and e-motorcycle riders under the age of 21, starting May 6. (Photo: Andrew Adams, KSL)

The new law further outlines differences between e-bicycles and faster, more powerful e-motorcycles.

Mettmann said Class 1 or Class 2 e-bikes or e-scooters travel under 20 miles per hour and fall under rules that govern conventional bicycles and scooters.

He said Class 3 e-bicycles that are designed without pedals, have over 750 watts of power and travel faster than 20 miles per hour by throttle are now classified as motorcycles.

"They'll need proper licensure and an endorsement on your driver's license to make sure that you're able to operate them safely," Mettmann explained. "What that means is 16 and older are able to ride these if they're properly licensed and trained to do so. You can't give these high-powered devices to your 12-year-old and let them roam about the neighborhood on these."

An additional change in the law, Mettmann said, makes DUI charges possible when adults travel on e-bicycles and e-motorcycles with an open container or while impaired.

"Those devices are still considered a vehicle out on the roadways," Mettmann said. "It's totally unsafe to be riding impaired."

Pili said anyone wanting to learn more about the current off-highway vehicle program can visit the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation's webpage about it, and those seeking further information on e-bike classifications can find more information on that webpage.

"It's so important for users (to know) what the capability of these devices are," Mettmann said.