Salt Lake City brings back popular landscaping exchange program

SALT LAKE CITY — Clean Air SLC has been a popular draw with Salt Lake City residents, removing 2,105 gas-powered equipment items since the landscaping equipment exchange program was launched two years ago.

The benefit is the removal of an estimated 6,800 pounds of emissions annually, and that number is slated to increase.

Utah's capital city announced Wednesday it is bringing the program back for a third year, aiming to capture residents who are already turning to their lawns after a mild winter and early spring. City residents can apply for vouchers that allow them to purchase electric landscaping equipment, including lawn mowers, leaf blowers, leaf vacuums, chainsaws, edgers, string trimmers and hedge trimmers.

These options, city officials say, are cleaner and quieter than gas-powered alternatives, reducing carbon and criteria pollutants within the Wasatch Front's airshed.

"Helping clear the air in our homes and neighborhoods is of paramount importance to me," said Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, in a statement. "This year, Salt Lakers can continue to earn vouchers for electric lawn mowers and handheld tools to tackle those yard care chores with greater ease and less pollution."

The program is broken up into two divisions, each with a pair of options. People recycling their gas-powered lawn mower or handheld landscaping tool for a battery-powered one can receive a voucher worth between $155 and $295, while those seeking to buy an electric lawn mower or handheld landscaping tool can receive between $75 and $145, depending on the item.

Salt Lake City partnered with local Ace Hardware (612 E. 400 South and 477 N. 300 West) and Home Depot (328 W. 2100 South), where residents can exchange their old equipment or purchase new electronic equipment.

The voucher is limited to one household only and cannot be stacked with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality's Charge Your Yard Program, according to the city. A list of available brands and other important information is available on the Clean Air SLC website.

Residents can sign up to receive a voucher online, and the program will continue until all available funds have been disbursed. All vouchers will expire on June 4.