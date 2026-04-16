Mike Trout crushes another Yankee Stadium homer, his fifth in four games

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NEW YORK — Mike Trout's latest homer against the New York Yankees put him some rare company, and going deep again made history at Yankee Stadium.

Trout homered for the fifth time during a four-game series on Thursday, crushing a 446-foot drive in the seventh inning for the Los Angeles Angels in an 11-4 victory.

The three-time MVP joined Jimmie Foxx (1933), Darrell Evans (1985) and George Bell (1990) as the fourth player with five homers in a series against the Yankees, according to MLB research.

Trout homered twice on Monday before going deep again in the following two games. In the series finale Thursday, Trout drove a 2-2 slider from reliever Angel Chivilli about halfway up the left field bleachers to give the Angels a 7-4 lead. That drive made Trout the first player to hit five homers in a series in the Bronx.

"I heard that after the game," Trout said. "It's pretty surreal. All the great players that came through here, so it's pretty cool."

"Honestly, not surprising," Los Angeles manager Kurt Suzuki said. "When you're with Mike every day, there's nothing that you believe that he can't do."

He also became the first visiting player to homer in four consecutive days at the current Yankee Stadium, which opened in 2009.

Trout went 6 for 16 with five homers and nine RBIs in the series. He also has homered in his last five games at Yankee Stadium and drew an intentional walk in his next plate appearance before Jo Adell hit a grand slam.

"At this point it's vintage Mike Trout," Adell said. "When he's healthy and feeling good, there's nothing like it. It's special. It's one of a kind. So for all of us to experience it, it's special."

"He's unbelievable," Suzuki said. "He really is. It's been an amazing week for him."

Trout is hitting .246 with seven homers and 16 RBIs. He is 9 for 27 (.333) with five homers and 13 RBIs on the Angels' road trip, which coincides with him making a mechanical tweak.

Trout's career-high homer streak is seven games, achieved Sept. 4-12, 2022. He has homered in four straight games for the fourth time in his career.

Trout's homer was part of a four-game series that featured four homers from Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge. Judge homered twice Monday, again on Wednesday and went deep in the first inning in the series finale.

"He's unreal," designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton said after the Yankees lost for the seventh time in nine games. "Cool showing from him and Judgie all series. Obviously, you don't want that against us, but you got to acknowledge the greatness."

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it was the first time opposing players who owned multiple MVPs hit at least three homers in the same series.

"It was an impressive show by those two," Suzuki said. "

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb