Assessing bone health and body composition without radiation: The benefits of REMS

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How much do you know about your bones?

If you're like most Americans, the answer is likely "not much." That's because understanding bone health often only becomes a priority after problems appear — like a sudden fracture or a diagnosis of osteoporosis.

But new technology is making it easier to assess bone strength and body composition earlier, safely and without radiation.

Radiofrequency Echographic Multi Spectrometry, or REMS, is an ultrasound-based diagnostic method that evaluates bone density, fracture risk and body composition.

This technology, provided by preventative and diagnostic imaging clinics like Echo Ultrasound, is a fast, noninvasive option designed to help patients better understand their health and detect potential issues before they become serious.

This kind of preventative technology couldn't come at a more needed time; According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 10.2 million adults age 50 and older in the United States have osteoporosis, while about 43 million more have low bone mass, increasing their risk of developing the disease later in life.

Osteoporosis weakens bones and makes them more prone to fractures, yet many people are unaware they have declining bone density until they're formally diagnosed, making screening an important part of preventative healthcare.

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A radiation-free alternative

For decades, the most common method for measuring bone mineral density has been the dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry scan, commonly known as a DEXA or DXA scan.

While considered a safe and reliable diagnostic tool, DEXA scans rely on low levels of ionizing radiation.

REMS technology offers a different approach.

Instead of X-rays, REMS uses ultrasound signals to analyze bone characteristics. During the exam, a handheld probe is placed on areas such as the lumbar spine or femur.

The system captures and analyzes raw radiofrequency ultrasound signals to evaluate bone density and structural quality.

Because the technology relies on ultrasound, the exam involves no radiation exposure, which may appeal to individuals who prefer radiation-free diagnostics or require repeated monitoring.

The exam itself is quick and noninvasive.

Patients lie comfortably while a clinician performs the scan using ultrasound gel and a probe similar to those used in other common medical ultrasound procedures.

Detecting risk before fractures occur

When it comes to bone health, early detection is critical.

Research from the National Institutes of Health indicates that fractures are often the first visible sign of bone disease.

Each year in the United States, an estimated 1.5 million fractures occur as a result of bone diseases such as osteoporosis.

Screening technologies like REMS aim to identify declining bone density before fractures occur, allowing patients and healthcare providers to take preventative steps, namely lifestyle changes like improved nutrition, increased physical activity, vitamin supplementation or medical treatment when necessary.

Beyond bone density

In addition to evaluating bone density, REMS technology can also provide information about body composition — a measurement of the proportions of fat, muscle and other tissues in the body.

Body composition assessments give you insight beyond the number on a scale.

Two individuals may have the same body weight but very different distributions of muscle and fat, which can significantly affect overall health.

Understanding body composition can help you monitor your fitness progress, guide nutritional choices and support personalized wellness strategies.

By combining bone health evaluation with body composition analysis, healthcare providers can give you a more comprehensive picture of your physical condition.

Expanding access to screening

Another advantage of ultrasound-based technology is its flexibility.

Traditional imaging equipment often requires specialized facilities and large machines.

Ultrasound-based systems such as REMS are generally more portable, allowing them to be used in a wider variety of clinical environments.

This portability may help expand access to bone health screenings, particularly for patients who might otherwise face barriers to diagnostic testing.

If you're managing osteoporosis or considered at higher risk of fractures, this ability to undergo repeat scans without radiation may be particularly preferable more convenient.

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Supporting preventative health

In healthcare, prevention is everything. That's why technologies that provide safe, accessible screening tools are becoming increasingly valuable.

According to Echo Ultrasound, the introduction of REMS technology reflects a broader shift toward preventative diagnostics and patient-centered care.

By offering radiation-free assessments of bone density and body composition, Echo aims to provide patients with actionable insights into their health in a quick and comfortable setting at a low-cost, all-inclusive price of $150.

Taking a more proactive approach to your long-term health doesn't have to be intimidating.

If you're interested in learning more about the technology and available services at Echo Ultrasound, call (385) 295-1500 or visit the company's website.

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