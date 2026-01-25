Patrick Reed wins Dubai Desert Classic ahead of Andy Sullivan; Rory McIlroy back in 33rd

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 25, 2026 at 6:04 a.m.

 
Patrick Reed of the United States plays his second shot on the 8th hole during the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic in United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.

Patrick Reed of the United States plays his second shot on the 8th hole during the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic in United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Former Masters champion and current LIV Golf circuit member Patrick Reed eased to victory at the Dubai Desert Classic by four strokes Sunday.

Reed, who held a four-stroke lead after the third round, finished ahead of England's Andy Sullivan.

Julien Guerrier of France and Spain's David Puig finished joint-third, one back of Sullivan.

Rory McIlroy's chances of a record-extending fifth title fell well short with a joint 33rd-place finish.

Reed, who won the 2018 Masters for his only victory in a major, earned his fifth win on the European tour. He has won one LIV event, in Dallas last year, since joining the Saudi-funded league in 2022.

