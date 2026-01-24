Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka powers her way into the quarterfinals at the Australian Open

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 24, 2026 at 7:25 p.m.

 
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after defeating Victoria Mboko of Canada in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts after defeating Victoria Mboko of Canada in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

MELBOURNE, Australia — First-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, attempting to win her third Australian Open title in four years, reached the quarterfinals on Sunday with a victory over No. 17 Canadian Victoria Mboko 6-1, 7-6 (1).

Sabalenka, using a high-powered serve that produced three aces in the first set, rolled over the 19-year-old Canadian in just 31 minutes.

Sabalenka was not quite as dominant in the second set — producing a few more unforced errors — against Mboko, who played well enough to beat many players but not the two-time Australian Open champion.

Sabalenka led the second set 4-1, and then failed to convert three match points while leading 5-4. Mboko slowly took back the momentum and forced a tiebreaker only for Sabalenka to dominate.

It was the 20th straight tiebreak victory for Sabalenka.

Sabalenka won this Grand Slam in 2023 and 2024 and was the runner-up last year against Madison Keys. The Belarussian has also won two U.S. Open titles.

In a later match Sunday at Rod Laver Arena, the top-seeded man Carlos Alcaraz of Spain faced American No. 19 Tommy Paul for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Alexander Zverev and Coco Gauff, the third seeds on the men and women's side, also played later for spots in the quarterfinals.

