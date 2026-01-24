Grizzlies' Morant has UCL sprain and will be re-evaluated in about three weeks

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 24, 2026 at 10:32 a.m.

 
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hangs from the rim after dunking against Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Memphis, Tenn.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hangs from the rim after dunking against Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is expected to miss at least the next three weeks due to a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow.

The injury occurred Wednesday during the Grizzlies' 124-122 loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The Grizzlies announced the severity of the injury Saturday and said the two-time All-Star would be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks.

This represents the latest setback in a tumultuous season for Morant, who had missed six games with an injured right calf before returning Sunday for the Grizzlies' 126-109 victory over the Orlando Magic in London.

Morant has appeared in only 20 of the team's 43 games this season and has averaged 19.5 points, 8.1 assists and 3.3 rebounds amid trade speculation.

