Erling Haaland left out by Man City amid scoring drought

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

MANCHESTER, England — Erling Haaland was left out of Manchester City's starting lineup for the Premier League game against Wolverhampton on Saturday amid a slump in form.

The Norway striker, who was named on the bench, has only scored one goal in his last eight games in all competitions — and that was a penalty against Brighton in the league.

City manager Pep Guardiola made the big call on Haaland after two straight losses — to Manchester United in the league and Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League.

City has a crucial Champions League game at home to Galatasaray on Wednesday in its bid to secure direct qualification to the round of 16.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer