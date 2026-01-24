41-year-old St. George man earns extremely prestigious spot at Boston Marathon

ST. GEORGE — A southern Utah man will be running with the pros at the 130th annual Boston Marathon as one of eight selected internationally in his age group.

Aaron Metler, 41, was recently notified that his performance at the 2025 St. George Marathon, a time of 2:19.48, was good enough to snag the final spot as a Masters-level (40+) competitor in the pro coral. This will put him alongside the likes of other Utah elites, Connor Mantz and Clayton Young.

"Like every other marathoner, it's always been my dream to join the elite field at Boston," Metler said in a press release. "The Boston Marathon is the 'Super Bowl' of running. … To be invited to be part of the men's professional field is the highest honor I could imagine — and it makes all of those hours out there, training on chilly mornings and scorching afternoons worthwhile."

Metler is a four-time St. George Marathon winner, having won it on his debut in 2010 and again in 2014, 2015 and 2021. He is also the recreation manager for races and special events for St. George. He said that he is especially excited to represent St. George at this year's Boston Marathon.

"They only pick eight of the best in the world in each category, and it's such an honor to be in that group," Metler told KSL. "And to represent this area, is really cool. I love representing this area and the people in this community. And then the fact that Boston Marathon officials picked someone for the pro field with a qualifying time from the St. George Marathon is really cool because it puts our marathon on a level that shows the respect that they have for our marathon."

The Boston Marathon will be held on April 20, and will be streamed live on ESPN2.