Chinese lantern festival lights up for Lunar New Year

By Xihao Jiang and Maxim Shemetov, Reuters | Posted - Jan. 24, 2026 at 4:50 p.m.

 
A man looks on next to light installations at the 32nd Zigong International Lantern Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which will welcome the Year of the Horse, in Zigong, Sichuan province, China, Friday.

A man looks on next to light installations at the 32nd Zigong International Lantern Festival ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, which will welcome the Year of the Horse, in Zigong, Sichuan province, China, Friday. (Maxim Shemetov, Reuters)

4 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

ZIGONG, China — In southwest China's Sichuan province, ​the annual Zigong International Lantern Festival kicked off on Friday, showcasing the centuries-old art of illuminated lanterns on ⁠a grand scale.

This year's Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 17, marking ‌the start of the Year of the Horse in the ⁠Chinese zodiac. Lanterns are a traditional feature of Lunar ‌New Year celebrations ‍in China, symbolizing good fortune and guidance.

On opening night, ⁠crowds gathered to view more ⁠than 200 handmade lanterns depicting animals, mythological figures and scenes from ancient China.

"When I was a child, my parents took me to the Zigong Lantern Festival almost every year," said Huang Ye, 32. "For us Zigong natives, the lantern festival is simply part and ‍parcel of our Lunar New Year celebrations. Now, I bring my child to see the lanterns."

Organizers said it took about 1,200 workers several weeks to produce the lanterns, some of which stretch for hundreds of meters.

One 210-meter-long display, titled "Magical China," was inspired by an ancient legend and ‌featured a giant mythical bird-fish hybrid known as Kunpeng.

Another, themed on the "Legend of ‌Mulan" and extending for 591 feet, depicted the story of the female warrior and included a herd of galloping horses, a reference to this year's zodiac animal.

Lanterns at the festival were made using ⁠a variety of ​materials, including straw, chillies and recycled ⁠medicine bottles.

Photos

Most recent World stories

Related topics

World
Xihao Jiang and Maxim Shemetov
    KSL.com Beyond Series
    KSL.com Beyond Business

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  