Former NFL player Kevin Johnson killed at homeless encampment, medical examiner says

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 23, 2026 at 7:50 a.m.

 

LOS ANGELES — Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Kevin Johnson died from "blunt head trauma and stab wounds" at a homeless encampment, according to the medical examiner.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said Johnson, 55, was pronounced dead Wednesday morning after being found unconscious. His death was ruled a homicide and is being investigated.

A fourth-round draft pick by New England in 1993, Johnson spent time with the Patriots, Minnesota and Oakland before landing with the Eagles. He had 43 tackles, including seven sacks, and returned a fumble for a touchdown in two years with Philadelphia. He played 15 games for the Raiders in 1997.

Johnson later played in the Arena Football League for Orlando and Los Angeles. The L.A. native played collegiately at Texas Southern.

Investigators believe Johnson had been living at the encampment at the time of his death. Friends said Johnson had health issues later in life that contributed to his situation.

The Associated Press

