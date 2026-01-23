More than half the US threatened with ice, snow and cold in massive winter storm

DALLAS — It was too cold for school in Chicago and other Midwestern cities Friday as a huge, dayslong winter storm began to crank up that could bring snow, sleet, ice and bone-chilling temperatures as well as extensive power outages to about half the U.S. population from Texas to New England.

Forecasters warned that the damage, especially in areas pounded by ice, could rival a hurricane. Airlines canceled thousands of flights, churches moved Sunday services online and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, decided to hold its Saturday night radio performance without fans. Carnival parades in Louisiana were canceled or rescheduled.

At least 177 million people were under watches or warnings for ice and snow, and more than 200 million were under cold weather advisories or warnings. In many places, those overlapped. Utility companies braced for power outages because ice-coated trees and power lines can keep falling long after a storm has passed.

"It's going to be a big storm," Maricela Resendiz said as she picked up chicken, eggs and pizzas at a Dallas store to get her, her 5-year-old son and her boyfriend through the weekend. Her plans: "Staying in, just being out of the way."

Ice, snow and sleet could begin falling later Friday in Texas and Oklahoma. The storm was expected to slide into the South with freezing rain and sleet. Then it will move into the Northeast, dumping about a foot of snow from Washington, D.C., through New York and Boston, the National Weather Service predicted.

Arctic air is the first piece to fall in place

Arctic air that spilled down from Canada prompted schools throughout the Midwest to cancel classes Friday. With wind chills predicted to be as low as minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 40 Celsius) frostbite could set in within 10 minutes, making it too dangerous to walk to school or wait for the bus.

In Bismarck, North Dakota, where the wind chill was minus 41 Fahrenheit (minus 41 Celsius), Colin Cross cleaned out an empty unit for the apartment complex where he works.

"I've been here a while, and my brain stopped working," said Cross, bundled up in long johns, two long-sleeved shirts, a jacket, hat, hood, gloves and boots.

Nationwide, more than 1,000 flights were delayed or canceled Friday, with well over half of them in Dallas, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. About 2,300 Saturday flights were canceled.

A shopper searches for water on near empty shelves in grocery store ahead of winter weather, Wednesday, in Marietta, Ga. People are stocking up and flights are already being disrupted as a winter storm moves in. (Photo: Mike Stewart, Associated Press)

In Oklahoma, Department of Transportation workers pretreated roads with salt brine while the Highway Patrol canceled troopers' days off.

The federal government put nearly 30 search and rescue teams on standby. Officials have more than 7 million meals, 600,000 blankets and 300 generators placed throughout the area the storm was expected to cross, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Ice could take down power lines, and pipes could freeze

Once ice and snow end, the frigid air from the north will head south and east. It will take a while to thaw out, an especially dangerous prospect because ice can add hundreds of pounds to power lines and branches and make them more susceptible to snapping, especially if it's windy.

In at least 11 Southern states from Texas to Virginia, a majority of homes are heated by electricity, according to the Census Bureau.

A severe cold snap five years ago took down much of the power grid in Texas, leaving millions without power for days and resulting in hundreds of deaths. Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday that won't happen again, and utility companies were bringing in thousands of employees to help keep the power on.

A pedestrian bundles up as she crosses a street during a cold weather day in Evanston, Ill., Thursday. At least 11 Southern states are expected to be hit by extreme cold, ice or snow. (Photo: Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press)

Pipes are also at risk.

In Atlanta, where temperatures could dip to 10 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 12 Celsius) and stay below freezing for 36 hours, M. Cary & Daughters Plumbing co-owner Melissa Cary ordered all the pipe and repair supplies she could get. She said her daily calls could go from about 40 to several hundred.

"We're out there; we can't feel our fingers, our toes; we're soaking wet," Cary said. "I keep the hot chocolate and soup coming."

Northeast prepares for heavy snow

A person walks on an ice covered beach along the shore of Lake Michigan, Friday, in Chicago. While extreme cold is a concern coast to coast, the Northeast could see its heaviest snow in years. (Photo: Kiichiro Sato, Associated Press)

The Northeast could see its heaviest snow in years.

Boston declared a cold emergency through the weekend, and Connecticut was working with neighboring New York and Massachusetts in case travel restrictions are needed on major highways.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont urged people to go grocery shopping now and "stay home on Sunday."

Philadelphia announced schools would be closed Monday. Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. told students, "It's also appropriate to have one or two very safe snowball fights."

People are hunkering down

Stephen McDonald, who hasn't had a home in three years, was hoping to get out of the cold in Jackson, Mississippi. But the Shower Power homeless shelter was adding spray foam insulation and ceiling heaters, keeping it closed until Saturday.

Friday night's forecast called for lows near freezing. "Your hands get frozen solid, and they hurt real bad," said McDonald. "It's not good."

At the University of Georgia in Athens, sophomore Eden England was staying on campus to ride out the weather with her friends, even as the school encouraged students to leave dorms and go home because of concerns about losing power.

"I was texting my parents, and we kind of just realized that whether I'm here or at home, it's going to suck either way," England said. "So I'd rather be with my friends, kind of struggling together if anything happens."

Contributing: Associated Press writers nationwide