An extreme winter storm is set to bring damaging ice and snow to nearly half the US

WASHINGTON — A major winter storm — among the most extreme and widespread in years — is set to lash more than two dozen states with damaging ice and heavy snow late this week.

It's all being fed and worsened by a brutal blast of Arctic air that could set records during the typical coldest time of the year.

The storm will be so extensive, its snow, sleet and freezing rain could stretch more than 1,500 miles from the Plains across the South and into the Northeast. Major travel disruption on roads and at airports is a given across its entire footprint, and widespread and potentially long-lasting power outages are also possible, particularly from its ice storm in the South.

The extreme cold will worsen the storm and its impacts by causing snow and ice to accumulate faster on roads, making them harder to treat, and possibly leaving those that lose power shivering without heat for days.

Snow and ice will start to develop over the Central and Southern Plains on Friday as the storm begins to intensify and then expand on Saturday, stretching from Oklahoma and northern Texas to North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland by Saturday night. Snow and possibly ice should continue through Sunday night in parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

However, the track of this storm and how it interacts with the blast of cold air is still somewhat uncertain, and that will make a big difference when it comes to snow and ice totals in any one location. Those details are coming into better focus now, but changes are possible over the next couple of days.

Winter storm watches have been hoisted for more than 70 million people across parts of 20 states ahead of the storm, and more are likely in the next day or two.

Ice could knock out power to many

Damaging ice from freezing rain is the storm's most serious threat.

Freezing rain causes ice to build up on surfaces, and its tremendous amount of added weight can bring down trees and power lines. The amount of ice in a worst-case scenario for this storm could cause many power outages, some that could be long-lasting.

Portions of the South from northern and eastern Texas into the lower-Mississippi and Tennessee valleys, northern Georgia and parts of the Carolinas and Virginia are at greatest risk for significant icing and power outages based on the current forecast. This includes major cities such as Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Charlotte, Huntsville, Alabama, Little Rock, Arkansas, and Memphis, Tennessee.

Travel could be brought to a standstill across major cities even with smaller amounts of ice.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein declared a state of emergency Wednesday. "I encourage all North Carolinians to stay home and off the roads this weekend unless absolutely necessary so first responders can do their jobs safely and effectively," the governor said in a news release. Crews across the state are out brining roads and bridges, but officials warned impacts will likely linger into next week.

A state of emergency is also in effect in South Carolina. The declaration allows the state to mobilize resources, activate National Guard personnel and coordinate response efforts, according to a news release from Gov. Henry McMaster's office.

In Georgia, state agencies were also working to pre-treat roads and prepare, Gov. Brian Kemp said in a Wednesday social media post. "Take this time to secure food, fill up on gas and ensure you're prepared for any potential loss of power," Kemp urged residents.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated state emergency response resources on Tuesday to prepare for the storm. Crews to pre-treat roadways and personnel and equipment to support any motorists who become stranded are among the resources, according to a news release from the governor's office. Agencies will also monitor power and natural gas utilities.

Heavy snow threat from Plains to East Coast

Heavy snow will pile up for a wide area to the north of the storm's freezing rain zone.

A half-foot or more of snow could fall from far northern Texas, much of Oklahoma and southern Kansas through the mid-Mississippi and Ohio valleys and into the mid-Atlantic and parts of the Northeast. Some could see as much as a foot.

Exactly where the most snow happens will depend on the storm's track, which is still unclear, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma, Louisville, Kentucky, Washington, D.C., and New York City are in play.

Sleet or freezing rain could mix with snow in some areas, which complicates the forecast and makes potential snowfall totals less certain.

One thing thing is clear: Brutal cold is on the way for millions, and any snow and ice that accumulates will not melt quickly. That means any impacts could last into early next week for areas that see significant snow and ice totals.