Inconsistent Sabalenka advances to the fourth round at the Australian Open

By The Associated Press | Posted - Jan. 22, 2026 at 8:22 p.m.

 
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Anastasia Potapova of Austria during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Anastasia Potapova of Austria during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

4 photos
Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

MELBOURNE, Australia — Top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka overcame several bouts of inconsistent play Friday to beat Anastasia Potapova 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7) and advance to the fourth round at the Australian Open.

Sabalenka, chasing her third Australian Open title in four years, led 6-5 and 40-0 in the opening set but Potapova saved all three set points to send it to a tiebreaker. Sabalenka led 3-0 in the tiebreaker before Potapova leveled at 3-3.

Sabalenka held two more set points and clinched the set when she laced a backhand down the line off Potapova's second serve.

After trailing 4-0 in the second set, Potapova rallied to tie it 4-4 and again force a tiebreaker. Potapova had three set points to win the set in the tiebreaker, but Sabalenka rallied when the pressure was on.

"She played incredible tennis," Sabalenka said of Potapova in her on-court TV interview. "I was always on the back foot. There are days where you just have to fight and . . . it was such a fight."

Sabalenka won the Australian Open title in 2023 and 2024 and was the runner-up a year ago to Madison Keys. Sabalenka has also won the U.S. Open twice.

On the men's side, 25th-seeded Learner Tien of the U.S., defeated Nuno Borges 7-6 (9), 6-4, 6-2.

In later matches on Friday, top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz played Corentin Moutet, Daniil Medvedev faced Fabian Marozsan and third-seeded Coco Gauff played fellow American Hailey Baptiste.

___

Photos

Most recent Tennis stories

Related topics

TennisNational Sports
The Associated Press

    SPORTS NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

    From first downs to buzzer beaters, get KSL.com’s top sports stories delivered to your inbox weekly.
    By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
    Newsletter Signup

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2026 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  