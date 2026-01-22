Hurdler, sprint star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone announces she's pregnant

Olympic champion hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone announced Thursday she is pregnant.

In an Instagram post, she said "made a human with my favorite human," next to a picture of husband Andre Levrone Jr.

McLaughlin-Levrone won the last two Olympic titles in the 400-meter hurdles, setting world records both times. It currently stands at 50.37 seconds. Last year, she moved to the 400 flat and won world championships in 47.78 seconds, becoming the first woman to crack 48 in the full-lap race since 1985.

The even-numbered year between Summer Olympics is usually considered a light year in track and field. If McLaughlin-Levrone sits out 2026, she would miss the debut of the World Athletics Ultimate Championships, which will feature the sport's top athletes and offer $150,000 first prizes.

